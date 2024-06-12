Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 238.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $33,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

