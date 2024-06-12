Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $35,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,995,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

