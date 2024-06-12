Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,037 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $39,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.63 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

