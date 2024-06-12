Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 45,461 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.33% of Renasant worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Renasant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $13,469,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Renasant by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Renasant Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

