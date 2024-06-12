Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,069 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Agree Realty worth $39,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

