Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,052 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.22% of Belden worth $39,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

