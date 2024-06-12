Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of WaFd worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter worth about $4,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in WaFd by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

