Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 174,265 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,265 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.57% of STAG Industrial worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

