Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,302,933 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,537,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302,933 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $43,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Azul by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,712,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Stock Up 4.2 %

Azul stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

