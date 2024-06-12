Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 36,258 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,258 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 5.23% of Interface worth $38,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Interface by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interface by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interface

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.