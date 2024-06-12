Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $40,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 88,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

IQV opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

