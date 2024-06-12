Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,963 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.35% of TD SYNNEX worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

