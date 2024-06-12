Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 56,052 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,052 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.39% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $40,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 199,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,140,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,075,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,816,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,529,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 217.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.33%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

