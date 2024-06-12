Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 9,337 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Matador Resources worth $33,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

