Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 99,145 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,145 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.98% of GMS worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS stock opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

