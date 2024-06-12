FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.86.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $274,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $55,039,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

