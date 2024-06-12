Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 70,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,525,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,806,853.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $98,745.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.9 %

TTSH stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.38. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.