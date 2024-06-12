GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.45.

GE Vernova stock opened at $168.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

