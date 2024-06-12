General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of GE stock opened at $160.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87. General Electric has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 463,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

