General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,038 shares of company stock valued at $37,904,396 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

