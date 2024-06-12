Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.56

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $16.83. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

