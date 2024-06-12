Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.9 %

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

LAND opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.6% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

