Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.23. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

