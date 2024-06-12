Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Bank of America

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 105,303 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

