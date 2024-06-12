Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.98

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.98 and traded as high as $30.09. Graham shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 71,581 shares trading hands.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

The company has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,640.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.