Graham Smith Sells 1,787 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $117,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 0.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,654,000 after buying an additional 592,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

