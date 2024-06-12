Graham Smith Sells 1,787 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $117,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 0.76. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
