Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3631 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GECCO opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

