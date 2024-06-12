Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5408 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
GECCZ stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.