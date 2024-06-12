Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) to Issue $0.54 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5408 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

GECCZ stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

