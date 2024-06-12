Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.01. Gruma S.A.B. de CV shares last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Gruma S.A.B. de CV Price Performance
Gruma S.A.B. de CV Company Profile
Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in corn and flour tortilla production across the world. The Company produces wheat flour and its derivatives, such as flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases plus other food products. Its segments include Corn flour and packaged tortilla division (United States and Europe), Corn flour division (Mexico) and Other segments.
