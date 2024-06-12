GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,617.59

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,617.59 ($20.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,640.50 ($20.89). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,615 ($20.57), with a volume of 3,984,705 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.97) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,820 ($23.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,692.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,617.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,504.59%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.16) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,185.13). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

