Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 83,215 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 118,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Halliburton by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

