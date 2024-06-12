Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.27

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.27 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 80,073 shares.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £157.37 million, a PE ratio of -477.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.71.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

