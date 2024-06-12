Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director Acquires $157,608.00 in Stock

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWKN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.