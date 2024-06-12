HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

HCA Healthcare has raised its dividend by an average of 77.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $23.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

HCA stock opened at $336.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.39. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $342.28.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

