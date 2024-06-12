HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) Trading Up 8.1%

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.20. 11,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 68,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of HCM Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in HCM Acquisition by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.