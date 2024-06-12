Head-To-Head Review: BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) & Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Suzuki Motor pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 4.62% 8.65% 4.92% BYD 4.89% 21.49% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $37.23 billion 0.64 $1.85 billion $3.45 14.03 BYD $63.02 billion 1.38 $2.47 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Suzuki Motor and BYD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Suzuki Motor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Suzuki Motor and BYD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A BYD 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BYD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BYD beats Suzuki Motor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

