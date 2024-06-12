Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

