HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 11,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 48,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.32). HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement

About HeartCore Enterprises

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

