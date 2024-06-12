Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Herc by 9.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Herc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Herc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $130.68 on Friday. Herc has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

