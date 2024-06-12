Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $11.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $148.02 on Wednesday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

