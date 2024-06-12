Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

