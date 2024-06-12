Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

