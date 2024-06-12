Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance
HOLI opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
