Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

