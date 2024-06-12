Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 368,685 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.8% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $495,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

