HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Trading Down 3.7%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 250,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,201,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUB Cyber Security stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,860 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of HUB Cyber Security worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

