Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $15.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.