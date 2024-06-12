Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $244.43 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

