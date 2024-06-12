IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $4.01 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IAG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.