IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.06

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and traded as high as $27.06. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 142,220 shares.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.4167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.