iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHRT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,580,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 203,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 169.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 342,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.